Japan’s economy growing, but political uncertainty poses risk

Japan’s economy growing, but political uncertainty poses risk

TOKYO
Japan’s economy growing, but political uncertainty poses risk

Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9 percent, slower than the earlier report for 3.1 percent growth, in the April-June period, boosted by better wages and spending, revised government data showed yesterday.

That shows clear risks remain, including U.S. economic growth, which greatly affects export-reliant Japan. Political uncertainty in Japan is another risk as the ruling party picks a new leader.

About a dozen candidates are seeking to succeed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as head of the Liberal Democratic Party. The winner of its Sept. 27 vote is a near-certainty to be the next prime minister since the party controls parliament.

The world’s fourth-largest economy grew 0.7 percent in the fiscal first quarter, according to the Cabinet Office, rebounding from the contraction in the previous quarter.

Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, measures the value of a nation’s products and services. The annual rate shows how much the economy would have grown or contracted, if the quarterly rate continued for a year.

Yesterday’s GDP data showed domestic demand grew a robust 3 percent from the previous quarter on the back of healthy household consumption and private sector investments, as well as government investments. Exports grew a booming 6.1 percent, even better than the earlier reading for 5.9% growth.

Japan’s GDP shrank 0.6 percent in January-March on quarter, after eking out 0.1 percent growth in October-December last year.

The weakening of Japan’s economic clout is a pressing concern for a nation, which the IMF projects will slide into fifth place, after the U.S., China, Germany and India in coming years at the current rate.

Politics,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Poyrazköy fishermen exapand their journeys to African shores

Poyrazköy fishermen exapand their journeys to African shores

LATEST NEWS

  1. Poyrazköy fishermen exapand their journeys to African shores

    Poyrazköy fishermen exapand their journeys to African shores

  2. Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

    Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

  3. Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia

    Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia

  4. Harris takes fight to Trump in fiery presidential debate

    Harris takes fight to Trump in fiery presidential debate

  5. Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

    Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch
Recommended
Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch
Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July
EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye
Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July

Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July
EU scores top court wins against Apple, Google

EU scores top court wins against Apple, Google
WTO says trade alone wont bridge gap between economies

WTO says trade alone won't bridge gap between economies
Americans lost $5.6 bln last year in crypto fraud scams: FBI

Americans lost $5.6 bln last year in crypto fraud scams: FBI
WORLD Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians took a seat among member states at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, a new right accorded to the delegation despite not being a full member of the body.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, emphasized on Monday the necessity for Türkiye to maintain a tight monetary policy to improve and sustainably decrease inflation expectations, anticipating a gradual easing by the first quarter of 2025.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿