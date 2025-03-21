Japan's core inflation rate slows to 3 percent in Feburary

TOKYO
Japan's core inflation rate decelerated in February, government data showed on March 21, with prices excluding fresh food rising 3 percent year-on-year in the world's fourth-largest economy.

The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed from 3.2 percent in January, remaining above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target which has been exceeded every month since April 2022.

Government subsidies for electricity and gas fees contributed to the easing in inflation, the Internal Affairs Ministry said.

February's core reading narrowly beat market expectations of 2.9 percent.

Rising prices for petrol, food and accommodation among other necessities have been squeezing Japanese households.

Rice prices were up 81 percent, chocolate was up 30 percent and coffee beans were nearly 23 percent more expensive.

Earlier this month, the government began a rare auction of its emergency rice stockpiles in a bid to help drive down the surging price of the national staple.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government is struggling to gain strong support from voters who were already angry over inflation and other issues when Ishiba took office in October.

Approval ratings for Ishiba's cabinet have dropped sharply in recent days as the leader faces a backlash for distributing expensive gift vouchers to rookie ruling-party lawmakers, a move Ishiba says was legal and not a political donation.

The Bank of Japan left its key interest rate unchanged this week, warning about the global economic outlook given U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
