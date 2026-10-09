Japan warns for increased vigilance against rising cyberattacks

Japan warns for increased vigilance against rising cyberattacks

TOKYO
Japan warns for increased vigilance against rising cyberattacks

Japan's Minister for Digital Transformation Toshiharu Furukawa, left, attends during an interministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan’s government issued a warning on Oct. 9 for increased vigilance against cyberattacks, which are rising in number and becoming more sophisticated.

The National Cybersecurity Office, which was set up last year to guard against such attacks, sent the instructions to government ministries, which will distribute them to local public bodies and private companies.

The instructions include basics like ensuring updated security protection, using strong passwords and tightening cybersecurity guards throughout supply chains. It also warned that attackers have pretended to be guarding against cyberattacks and said the use of artificial intelligence is making vulnerabilities complex.

Major Japanese companies, including the Lawson convenience-store chain, brokerage Daiwa Securities Co. and secondhand retailer BookOff Corp., have reported leaks of customer data. Last month, a cyberattack on car-sharing service Times Car leaked information from some 6.6 million member accounts.

Such attacks have already topped more than 500 cases this year, according to a study released this week by the Yomiuri newspaper and Trend Micro, a Tokyo-based cybersecurity firm.

The cases numbered 473 last year, and 503 in 2024, meaning that this year is almost certain to hit a new record.

The leaks have involved passport and driver’s license data, contact information and credit cards.

“The attacks are getting increasingly sophisticated,” Minister for Digital Transformation Toshiharu Furukawa told reporters this week.

“Everyone must become vigilant about protecting your own information yourself,” Furukawa said.

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