Jaguar may pick UK for battery plant

Jaguar may pick UK for battery plant

LONDON
Jaguar may pick UK for battery plant

The Indian owner of carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is set to select Britain over Spain to for a giant battery plant employing up to 9,000 people, the BBC reported Wednesday.

The broadcaster, citing sources familiar with the matter, added that the boss of JLR owner Tata Motors was expected to fly into Britain next week to finalise the deal and meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The factory will be built in Somerset, southwest England, after the site beat off competition from Spain, according to the report.

The deal has not yet been signed but preparations are underway over how to present the agreement, the sources told the BBC.

The U.K. government did not respond to a request for comment.

The Financial Times newspaper had reported earlier this year that Tata had requested 500 million pounds ($603 million) from London to help it build the plant in Somerset.

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace welcomed Wednesday’s report.

“Securing this gigafactory was critical to ensuring the U.K. even has a car manufacturing sector going forward,” said Greenpeace U.K. policy director Doug Parr.

“But the thousands of jobs it will create demonstrates the huge advantages that come with investing in home-grown green tech.”

Britain plans to ban the sale of new high-polluting diesel and petrol cars from 2030, forcing its car manufacturing sector to switch production to electric vehicles.

That target is part of its long-standing goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in order to help tackle climate change.

Economy, Energy,

ECONOMY Crude steel production declines in April

Crude steel production declines in April
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crude steel production declines in April

    Crude steel production declines in April

  2. Berklee graudate Paul Sanchez releases his debut single

    Berklee graudate Paul Sanchez releases his debut single

  3. ABBA stars say ‘no way’ to Eurovision

    ABBA stars say ‘no way’ to Eurovision

  4. ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies at 83

    ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies at 83

  5. Turkish banks are sound, say Minister Nebati, regulators

    Turkish banks are sound, say Minister Nebati, regulators
Recommended
Solar investment outshines oil: IEA

Solar investment outshines oil: IEA
Turkish banks are sound, say Minister Nebati, regulators

Turkish banks are sound, say Minister Nebati, regulators
Crude steel production declines in April

Crude steel production declines in April
Aselsan inks deal with Baykar

Aselsan inks deal with Baykar
Central Bank holds policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

Central Bank holds policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct
Apple to spend billions of dollars on 5G technology

Apple to spend billions of dollars on 5G technology
WORLD Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones were downed or blocked overnight in Russian-annexed Crimea, the region's Moscow-appointed governor said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Crude steel production declines in April

Crude steel production declines in April

Türkiye’s crude steel production declined by 20.6 percent in April compared with the same month of 2022, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”