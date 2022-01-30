Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

  • January 30 2022 13:32:43

Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

MEMPHIS
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 29 night.

“I don’t think there’s too many teams more exciting than us,” Morant said about the team chemistry and exciting plays that are part of the Grizzlies’ makeup.

Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had 10 points and 15 rebounds. with Memphis controlling the boards 60-37.

“The big key to the game was making sure we were taking away the paint, and making sure we got the 50-50 balls, and we did that,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.

The Grizzlies, who lost by 28 at Washington on Nov. 5, changed that direction early, building a double-digit lead that eventually reached 27 in the first half.

“We’re a much different team now than what we were back then,” Bane said about the improvement, particularly strides made on the defensive end. “We were kind of trying to find our identity, and they smacked us pretty good at their place.”

TURKEY Erdoğan vows to continue fight against terror

Erdoğan vows to continue fight against terror
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines management reshuffled after chair resigned

    Turkish Airlines management reshuffled after chair resigned

  2. EasyJet CEO reports strong demand for Turkey

    EasyJet CEO reports strong demand for Turkey

  3. Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

    Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

  4. Rabbi who took shelter in Istanbul mosque returns home

    Rabbi who took shelter in Istanbul mosque returns home

  5. UK to offer NATO ’major military deployment’ in Europe

    UK to offer NATO ’major military deployment’ in Europe
Recommended
ROONEY ‘TURNS DOWN’ EVERTON

ROONEY ‘TURNS DOWN’ EVERTON
Swiss skier Suter wins last downhill before Olympics

Swiss skier Suter wins last downhill before Olympics
Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions
Turkish e-sports teams earn success in PUBG Championships

Turkish e-sports teams earn success in PUBG Championships
Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss
Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss
WORLD Italy’s President Mattarella re-elected, easing crisis

Italy’s President Mattarella re-elected, easing crisis

Italy’s parties on Jan. 29 voted overwhelmingly for outgoing President Sergio Mattarella to remain for another term, averting the political chaos that a failure to elect his successor could have sparked in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.
ECONOMY TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) has been picked as one of the best 20 brands showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this month.
SPORTS ROONEY ‘TURNS DOWN’ EVERTON

ROONEY ‘TURNS DOWN’ EVERTON

Wayne Rooney turned down the chance to interview for the manager’s position at former club Everton, saying he wasn’t ready to leave his current job at second-tier Derby.