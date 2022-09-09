İzmir marks 100th anniversary of its liberation

İzmir marks 100th anniversary of its liberation

İZMİR
İzmir marks 100th anniversary of its liberation

A victory march in which a giant 350-meter Turkish flag was carried by the people on Sept. 9 marked the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Türkiye’s Aegean province of İzmir.

High-level officials, including the mayor and local politicians from İzmir, took part in the march, which ended in the city’s Cumhuriyet (Republic) Square. As part of the march, troops with horses entered the city, with the Turkish flag raised to the sky.

Citizens who went to the balconies and windows accompanied the cortege with applause.

At the second part of the ceremony, military bands performed with its uplifting and heroic repertoire, while poems indicating the meaning and importance of the day were also recited.

Young people fascinated the spectators with waltz and tango dances.

A wreath was laid at the Atatürk Monument, while a moment of silence was observed, after which the National Anthem was sung.

Underlining the importance of Sept. 9 victory in Turkish history, İzmir Mayor Tunç Soyer said, “The date of Sept. 9 is not only the liberation of a city, but also the day when an occupied and besieged country regained its freedom and independence.”

On the 100th anniversary of the liberation, it is our primary duty to renew the value of our national struggle in our memories, Soyer said, stressing that they celebrate the day as an expression of “their gratitude to all veterans and martyrs, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.”

“I commemorate all our heroes, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades in arms, who bequeathed us this beautiful homeland, with great gratitude and mercy,” Soyer added.

Turkish pop icon Tarkan was to hold a concert at İzmir’s Kordon, an iconic seafront promenade at 9:00 p.m.

One of the turning points of the Turkish War of Independence was when Greek forces were defeated heavily during the Great Offensive in 1922, leading to the Turkish troops commanded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to reach the Aegean Sea on Sept. 9 with the recapture of İzmir.

Izmir, celebration, Greece,

TÜRKIYE İzmir marks 100th anniversary of its liberation

İzmir marks 100th anniversary of its liberation
MOST POPULAR

  1. Don’t write off post-Brexit London just yet

    Don’t write off post-Brexit London just yet

  2. Eric Clapton leaves Turkey’s Kuşadası after dog’s death

    Eric Clapton leaves Turkey’s Kuşadası after dog’s death

  3. Massive fire in wooden building injures two

    Massive fire in wooden building injures two

  4. Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

    Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

  5. China sets lowest GDP target in decades

    China sets lowest GDP target in decades
Recommended
Winter will not be easy for Europe: Erdoğan

Winter will not be easy for Europe: Erdoğan
Türkiye captures senior ISIL leader

Türkiye captures senior ISIL leader
Many historical tower clocks across Türkiye fake: Expert

Many historical tower clocks across Türkiye fake: Expert
ATAK helicopters added to world-renowned video game

ATAK helicopters added to world-renowned video game
Ministry investigates climate change’s effects on tourism

Ministry investigates climate change’s effects on tourism
Experts warn Türkiye’s west over West Nile virus risk

Experts warn Türkiye’s west over West Nile virus risk
WORLD Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid

Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid

Ukraine on Thursday claimed a military breakthrough in its counter-offensive against Russian invaders as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a surprise visit to Kiev, unveiled another $2.8 billion in military aid.

ECONOMY Airports serve 118 million passengers in eight months

Airports serve 118 million passengers in eight months

Passenger traffic at Türkiye’s airports increased by 57 percent in the first eight months of 2022 from a year ago to 118.4 million, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).
SPORTS Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe launch their Europa League group stage campaigns on Sept. 8, hoping to go the distance after missing out on the Champions League.