İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

ANKARA
İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

The İYİ (Good) Party will launch a massive mobilization so that the youngsters can vote in May 14 polls, the party’s chairwoman Meral Akşener has said, criticizing the government for choosing this date to avoid mass participation of the youth in the elections.

“You know why Mr. [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan has decided to go to early polls although he has kept saying that the elections will be held on time? Because they are afraid of the youth. They are afraid that the youth will cast their votes,” Akşener told her parliamentary group on Jan. 25.

The universities continue their education in May, and they hold most exams in the same period, Akşener recalled, suggesting that many students studying away from their hometowns will not be able to vote on May 14.

“Holding elections at a moment when the schools are open simply means ‘Don’t vote.’ That’s too simple,” she stressed. “Plus, many of our students do not have enough financial resources to go to vote and return to their universities.”

To avoid this and to let students vote in the polls, Akşener announced that her party is launching a massive mobilization.

“We will provide transportation free of charge for them to go to vote if they fail to change their address before the elections. Because many of our students still reside at their family address,” she said.

“Dear youth! Don’t worry! We are here to help. We will break this plot by the government,” she said. “That’s why we are launching this mobilization by the Good Party Youth Branch. We will take all the measures so that all the youngsters can go and vote.”

iyi party,

TÜRKIYE İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

    İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

  2. Magnitude 5.4 quake rattles Turkish coast

    Magnitude 5.4 quake rattles Turkish coast

  3. 3 more detained in ex-nationalist head’s murder

    3 more detained in ex-nationalist head’s murder

  4. Erdoğan: We reject community pressure that standardizes cultural climate

    Erdoğan: We reject community pressure that standardizes cultural climate

  5. Parliament panel approves gov’t’s headscarf bill

    Parliament panel approves gov’t’s headscarf bill
Recommended
Erdoğan: We reject community pressure that standardizes cultural climate

Erdoğan: We reject community pressure that standardizes cultural climate
Parliament panel approves gov’t’s headscarf bill

Parliament panel approves gov’t’s headscarf bill
MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case
Akşener says alliance to talk over candidate on Jan 26

Akşener says alliance to talk over candidate on Jan 26
CHP leader vows to open a new, beautiful page for Türkiye with opposition leaders

CHP leader vows to open a new, beautiful page for Türkiye with opposition leaders
‘I will make formal call for elections on March 10:’ Erdoğan

‘I will make formal call for elections on March 10:’ Erdoğan
WORLD Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Hundreds gathered to applaud Jacinda Ardern as she left New Zealand's parliament to resign as prime minister on Wednesday, before Chris Hipkins was swiftly sworn in as her replacement.

ECONOMY UK to offer 600m in pollution-cutting support for steelmakers

UK to offer 600m in pollution-cutting support for steelmakers

Britain will offer grants to help its two largest steelmakers replace dirty blast furnaces with less carbon-intensive technology, media reported.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.