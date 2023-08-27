İYİ Party to contest local elections independently

AFYONKARAHİSAR

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has declared that her party will enter the municipal elections scheduled for March next year without forming any alliances, urging other political parties to follow suit.

"After this time, we have no votes to waste. We will appear before our nation with our own cadres in the local elections," Akşener stated during her address in the western province of Afyonkarahisar on Aug. 26.

She also addressed ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), making her plea for separate and unallied election campaigns, signaling a shift from the previous cooperative approach.

When questioned by journalists, Akşener suggested the possibility of collaboration at the provincial level, indicating a willingness to cooperate under certain circumstances.

The announcement comes after the İYİ Party's involvement in the six-way opposition Nation Alliance up until the recent May elections.

"We relinquished our own interests for the greater good of our nation. Unfortunately, we encountered those who prioritized nothing but their seats," Akşener stated in a remark which appeared to be aimed at Kılıçdaroğlu, though not directly named.

In early March, Akşener's party withdrew from the six-way opposition coalition, citing the alliance's decision to nominate Kılıçdaroğlu as the presidential candidate.

Akşener argued that Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, who garnered stronger poll support, were more suitable candidates, but she later rejoined the alliance after the mayors were nominated as vice-presidential candidates.

"I had hoped that these two individuals would embody the aspirations of our nation. However, they weren’t put through the wringer. I apologize to you for those who cannot be as brave as us and our nation," Akşener stated, offering a critique of the nominated mayors.