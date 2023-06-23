İYİ Party set to hold third congress

ANKARA

The İYİ (Good) Party is set to hold its third ordinary congress on June 24, during which party leader Meral Akşener will once again run for leadership.

The congress postponed due to the recent elections will also determine the party’s management staff and outline the roadmap for the upcoming period.

Akşener’s candidacy for leadership has been confirmed for the congress, where the election of the general administrative board comprising 50 members will also take place. Additionally, a central disciplinary committee will be established, and 1,350 delegates will cast their votes.

No major changes are anticipated during the convention, which is expected to focus on an extensive assessment of the presidential and parliamentary elections and the party’s future direction. Of particular interest is whether the party will form an alliance in the new period.

The intra-party opposition group, known as the Common Mind Platform, has announced that they will not nominate a candidate. However, they remain steadfast in their call for a return to the party’s founding philosophy.

Following the congress, Akşener is scheduled to embark on city tours in preparation for local elections.

The convention will take place amid a series of resignations by prominent figures within the party. Taylan Yıldız, one of the party’s founders, recently announced his resignation via a video posted on his social media account earlier this week.

Yıldız’s departure followed the resignation of Aytun Çıray, the party’s 27th term İzmir deputy and chief advisor to Akşener. In addition, Ahat Andican, a former Istanbul deputy and one of the party’s founders, and Emine Küçükali, a member of the founders board and the central decision-making council, also announced their resignation.