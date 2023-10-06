İYİ Party reveals candidate for Eskişehir's next mayor

İYİ Party reveals candidate for Eskişehir's next mayor

ANKARA
İYİ Party reveals candidate for Eskişehirs next mayor

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has announced that Melih Aydın will be the party's candidate for the Eskişehir Municipality in the upcoming local polls scheduled for March 2024.

"We have set a goal to win elections, especially Eskişehir, and to bring our party to power in 2028 with the actions we take as a result of this election," Akşener stated during her visit to the central city on Oct. 5.

The announcement follows Akşener's recent declaration that her party plans to field its own candidates in all provinces, signaling a shift from their stance in the 2019 local elections. Back then, the İYİ Party supported candidates from the main opposition Republic People's Party (CHP) in crucial battlegrounds, including Eskişehir.

İYİ Party had previously revealed economist Ümit Özlale as their candidate for the western province of İzmir, the country's third largest.

CHP Istanbul congress gears up ahead of key party event
