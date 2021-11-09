İYİ Party leader says Türkkan’s action unacceptable, but appreciates apology

İYİ Party leader says Türkkan’s action unacceptable, but appreciates apology

ANKARA
İYİ (Good) Party lawmaker Lütfi Türkkan has made a mistake by swearing at a protestor, the party leader, Meral Akşener, has said, but noted that he apologized for the incident. 

“As a result of the planned provocation of the [ruling Justice and Development Party] AK Party, we experienced an unfortunate event. Mr. Lütfi made a mistake,” she said on Nov. 9, speaking at her party’s parliamentary meeting.

Even if the protestor was an “immoral man who insulted” the İYİ Party’s female chair, Türkkan should have mastered his protective instincts and nerves,” Akşener said.

“But unfortunately, he couldn’t and he succumbed to his feelings. Of course, we will not excuse this error,” she stated.

As the ruling party “tries to start a fight,” the İYİ Party has to do the opposite of what they want, stay calm and act smart, she said, accusing the AKP of a “dirty mentality” that has trampled on all their values.

“Yes, Mr. Lütfü made a mistake. However, he showed maturity in the face of his mistake. He came out first and apologized candidly. Afterward, he did what was necessary and resigned from the group’s vice chair position. What makes the İYİ Party, is not the mistake made, but the maturity shown in the face of the mistake,” she added.

Türkkan on Nov. 6 resigned from his post at the party after he was accused of swearing at a protester in the eastern province of Bingöl.

Video footage posted on social media showed Türkkan swearing at a relative of a person killed by the terror group PKK protesting Akşener.

