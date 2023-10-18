İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’

ANKARA
İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has condemned the recent hospital bombing in Gaza, placing the blame on Israel and denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the "new Hitler."

"Israel's brutality, which began under the pretext of a war against terrorism, has reached the point where it targets even innocent civilians in last night's bombing of a hospital in Gaza and has turned into terrorism," Akşener said during her party's parliamentary meeting on Oct. 18.

Describing the attack as a heinous atrocity, Akşener contended that it was "not part of a war against terrorism but instead Netanyahu's own terrorism."

The strike on the Al Ahli hospital, which occurred amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, prompted accusations from both sides.

"From now on, there is nothing left to say about the murderer Netanyahu. He is the new Hitler of the 21st century. He is a disgrace to a people who experienced the Holocaust," she said. "And he should be tried immediately."

Calling for global action against what she termed "sheer barbarism," Akşener urged countries, international organizations and individuals advocating civilized values to take a stand against Israel's actions.

The İYİ Party leader warned of dire consequences if the international community failed to act decisively. "A world that cannot say stop to this deranged fascist will pay new and heavy prices," she remarked.

