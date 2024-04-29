Blinken reaffirms US opposes planned Israel offensive on Rafah

RIYADH

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday renewed U.S. opposition to an Israeli offensive on Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah ahead of his trip to Israel.

"We have not yet seen a plan that gives us confidence that civilians can be effectively protected," Blinken told a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

Diplomacy has halted regional escalation since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, including after unprecedented open clashes between Iran and Israel earlier this month, the U.S. top diplomat said.

"We did come very close to an escalation or spread of the conflict, and I think because of very focused, very determined efforts, we've been able to avoid it.”

He also expressed optimism that Hamas would accept an "extraordinarily generous" offer to halt Israel's Gaza offensive in return for the release of hostages.

"Hamas has before it a proposal that is extraordinarily, extraordinarily generous on the part of Israel,” he said.

"In this moment, the only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is Hamas," he said.

"They have to decide - and they have to decide quickly," Blinken said. "I'm hopeful that they will make the right decision."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also said he was "hopeful" about a new proposal for a Gaza.

A delegation from Hamas is due in Egypt, which with Qatar has been seeking to broker a deal that would halt the Israeli offensive and see hostages freed.

The group earlier said that it had no "major issues" after reviewing Israel's latest proposal.

"The atmosphere is positive unless there are new Israeli obstacles," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There are no major issues in the observations and inquiries submitted by Hamas regarding the contents" of the proposal, the official added.

The U.S diplomat also called for tighter defense integration among Gulf Arabs in response to Iran, part of efforts to encourage moderation by Israel by dangling the prospect of better ties with the region.

Blinken was starting his seventh visit to the Middle East since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

It is Blinken's first trip to the region since the long shadow war between Israel and Iran broke out into the open. Blinken will head to Jordan and Israel.

"This attack highlights the acute and growing threat from Iran but also the imperative that we work together on integrated defense," Blinken told Gulf Cooperation Council ministers meeting in Riyadh.