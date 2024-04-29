Blinken reaffirms US opposes planned Israel offensive on Rafah

Blinken reaffirms US opposes planned Israel offensive on Rafah

RIYADH
Blinken reaffirms US opposes planned Israel offensive on Rafah

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday renewed U.S. opposition to an Israeli offensive on Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah ahead of his trip to Israel.

"We have not yet seen a plan that gives us confidence that civilians can be effectively protected," Blinken told a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

Diplomacy has halted regional escalation since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, including after unprecedented open clashes between Iran and Israel earlier this month, the U.S. top diplomat said.

"We did come very close to an escalation or spread of the conflict, and I think because of very focused, very determined efforts, we've been able to avoid it.”

He also expressed optimism that Hamas would accept an "extraordinarily generous" offer to halt Israel's Gaza offensive in return for the release of hostages.

"Hamas has before it a proposal that is extraordinarily, extraordinarily generous on the part of Israel,” he said.

"In this moment, the only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is Hamas," he said.

"They have to decide - and they have to decide quickly," Blinken said. "I'm hopeful that they will make the right decision."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also said he was "hopeful" about a new proposal for a Gaza.

A delegation from Hamas is due in Egypt, which with Qatar has been seeking to broker a deal that would halt the Israeli offensive and see hostages freed.

The group earlier said that it had no "major issues" after reviewing Israel's latest proposal.

"The atmosphere is positive unless there are new Israeli obstacles," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There are no major issues in the observations and inquiries submitted by Hamas regarding the contents" of the proposal, the official added.

The U.S diplomat also called for tighter defense integration among Gulf Arabs in response to Iran, part of efforts to encourage moderation by Israel by dangling the prospect of better ties with the region.

Blinken was starting his seventh visit to the Middle East since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

It is Blinken's first trip to the region since the long shadow war between Israel and Iran broke out into the open. Blinken will head to Jordan and Israel.

"This attack highlights the acute and growing threat from Iran but also the imperative that we work together on integrated defense," Blinken told Gulf Cooperation Council ministers meeting in Riyadh.

plans,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

    G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

  2. Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  3. EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

    EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

  4. Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

    Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

  5. Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

    Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque
Recommended
Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated
Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque
Iraqi troops redeployed to Turkish border after decades

Iraqi troops redeployed to Turkish border after decades
Philippine, Chinese vessels in face-off

Philippine, Chinese vessels in face-off
Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat

Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat
Columbia suspends students after call to end Gaza camp unheeded

Columbia suspends students after call to end Gaza camp unheeded
Ecuador embassy raid crossed line, top UN court told

Ecuador embassy raid crossed line, top UN court told
WORLD G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 energy and climate ministers agreed a timeframe Tuesday for phasing out coal-fired power plants, setting a goal in the mid-2030s, in a move hailed as significant by some environmentalists but described as "too late" by others.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals increased by 13.2 percent in January-March to more than 7 million, while tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2024 rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to $8.78 billion, separate data showed on April 30.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿