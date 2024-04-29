Production process of Türksat-6A completed: Minister

ISTANBUL
Research teams have completed all stages of production of Türksat-6A, Türkiye’s first domestically produced communication satellite, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced.

"After extensive efforts, we have completed the production processes of our Türksat-6A communication satellite, for which we have developed all critical subsystems domestically," Kacır stated during an event in Istanbul on April 29.

The satellite is expected to be launched into space in July, the minister said, emphasizing that 80 percent of the satellite's construction was carried out through domestic means.

Upon the activation of Türksat-6A, Türkiye will be one of the 11 countries capable of producing its own communication satellite, Kacır noted.

The Türksat-6A satellite's assembly, integration and testing processes were carried out through collaboration between Türksat, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) and aerospace company, TUSAŞ.

The satellite is expected to enhance Türkiye's connectivity and communication capabilities. It is designed to operate for a mission period of 15 years and boasts a high degree of domestic production, significantly reducing foreign dependency on the satellite and space sector.

Once in orbit, the satellite will be positioned in a geocentric orbit at an elevation of 35,786 kilometers and will be equipped with 20 transponders to facilitate its communication functions.

The announcement came after Türkiye's first high-resolution domestic and national observation satellite, İMECE, completed its first year in space.

İMECE will be included in the inventory of the Air Force Command after the tests in space are completed.

