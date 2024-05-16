Private sector’s external debt at $116 billion as of March

ANKARA
The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad were recorded at $165.7 billion as of March, increasing by $1.7 billion from the end of 2023, the Central Bank has said.

The long-term loans rose by $452 million to stand at $155.3 billion as of March, whereas the short-term loans — excluding trade credits — realized $10.4 billion, increasing by $1.3 billion over the same period, showed the Central Bank data on May 16.

Banks’ long-term loan liabilities decreased by $169 million, while their bond liabilities amounted to $17.1 billion, rising by $2.3 billion compared with the end of last year.

Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded a decrease of $1.1 billion from the end of 2023, whereas their bond liabilities amounted to $10.1 billion, decreasing by $20 million as of March, said the Central Bank.

Regarding short-term loans, banks’ liabilities realized as $5.1 billion, increasing by $619 million. Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities were $1.4 billion, decreasing by $212 million in comparison to the end of 2023.

“Of the total long-term loans, 58.5 percent consists of the U.S. dollar, 35.3 percent consists of euro, 2.2 percent consists of Turkish Lira and 4 percent consists of other currencies,” said the Central Bank.

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis point to principal repayments in the amount of $51.1 billion for the next 12 months as of the end of March, according to the bank.

