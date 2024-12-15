Aksa Enerji’s new power plant in Uzbekistan comes online

ISTANBUL

Turkish power company Aksa Enerji inaugurated the 430-megawatt natural gas combined cycle power plant it built in Uzbekistan’s Talimarjan.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparaslan Bayraktar and Uzbekistan’s President Şevket Mirziyoyev joined online the inauguration ceremony.

Aksa Enerji has established and is operating three power plants with a total installed capacity of 790MW in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent and Bukhara.

With the Talimarjan facility, the installed capacity of Aksa Enerjisi’s power plants in this country increased to 1,220 MW.

The first units of the Talimarjan plant became operational in “a record time of seven months,” Aksa Enerji said in a statement, adding that the power plant’s current capacity is 352MW.

Work to commission all units of the power plant is scheduled to be completed by early 2025, according to the statement.

“This project contributes to Uzbekistan's energy supply security and is an important part of Aksa Enerji’s growth targets in the international arena,” said Cemil Kazancı, CEO of Aksa Enerji.

The Talimarjan power plant was built under an agreement signed between Aksa Enerji and the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU), affiliated with the Energy Ministry of Uzbekistan.

The natural gas required for electricity generation will be provided by the Government of Uzbekistan, while the electricity sales price is based on a 25-year guaranteed capacity fee in U.S. dollars.