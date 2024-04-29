Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has inked an agreement with Rolls Royce regarding the maintenance services and the supply of engines for Airbus A350 aircraft, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

The flag carrier already firmed up the purchase of 230 aircraft, including A350 and A321NEO jets, from Airbus, Uraloğlu recalled, speaking at the event which was held in Istanbul on April 29 to unveil the “Strategic Türkiye Enhanced Program” to be implemented in cooperation with Airbus and Rolls Royce.

Within the scope of the aircraft purchases, negotiations were also held with Airbus and Rolls-Royce on Competitive Industrial Cooperation, according to Uraloğlu.

Turkish Airlines, Airbus and Rolls-Royce also agreed to bring new business models to Türkiye and to increase the country's production in the field of aviation by bringing together domestic aviation service providers and parts manufacturers with these companies, Uraloğlu said.

The minister noted that the flag carrier operates a fleet of 24 cargo planes and 416 passenger jets, flying to 364 destinations in 133 countries.