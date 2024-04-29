Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce

Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce

Turkish Airlines has inked an agreement with Rolls Royce regarding the maintenance services and the supply of engines for Airbus A350 aircraft, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

The flag carrier already firmed up the purchase of 230 aircraft, including A350 and A321NEO jets, from Airbus, Uraloğlu recalled, speaking at the event which was held in Istanbul on April 29 to unveil the “Strategic Türkiye Enhanced Program” to be implemented in cooperation with Airbus and Rolls Royce.

Within the scope of the aircraft purchases, negotiations were also held with Airbus and Rolls-Royce on Competitive Industrial Cooperation, according to Uraloğlu.

Turkish Airlines, Airbus and Rolls-Royce also agreed to bring new business models to Türkiye and to increase the country's production in the field of aviation by bringing together domestic aviation service providers and parts manufacturers with these companies, Uraloğlu said.

The minister noted that the flag carrier operates a fleet of 24 cargo planes and 416 passenger jets, flying to 364 destinations in 133 countries.

THY, deal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  2. EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

    EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

  3. Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

    Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

  4. Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

    Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

  5. Palestinian state crucial for global peace: MHP leader

    Palestinian state crucial for global peace: MHP leader
Recommended
Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter
Ministry imposes restriction on chicken meat exports

Ministry imposes restriction on chicken meat exports
Foreign trade deficit shrinks 12 percent in March

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 12 percent in March
New post-Brexit controls: a thorn for UK horticulture

New post-Brexit controls: a thorn for UK horticulture
Canadas first new oil pipeline in decades starts operating

Canada's first new oil pipeline in decades starts operating
Samsung reports a 10-fold increase in profit

Samsung reports a 10-fold increase in profit

Vale, BHP offer $25 billion settlement for Brazil disaster

Vale, BHP offer $25 billion settlement for Brazil disaster
WORLD Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times on Tuesday, authorities said, issuing the highest level of alert and ordering thousands of people to evacuate due to the threat of a tsunami from debris sliding into the sea.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals increased by 13.2 percent in January-March to more than 7 million, while tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2024 rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to $8.78 billion, separate data showed on April 30.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿