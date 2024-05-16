Uber says expanding shuttles in US, other services

NEW YORK

Uber has announced plans to expand its shuttle service across the United States, including to sports stadiums, along with several other initiatives meant to grow the ride-hailing giant's bottom line.

Uber Shuttle, first tested five years ago in Cairo and then extended to India, is already available for U.S. companies to provide transportation for their employees.

The service will be expanded this summer to allow individuals to sign up for spots in a shuttle heading to and from U.S. stadiums and other venues, the company announced at a New York presentation on product updates.

Partnerships have been signed with Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, as well as venues in Chicago, the North Carolina financial hub of Charlotte and Pennsylvania's Pittsburgh, said Uber Shuttle chief Anthony Le Roux.

A pilot project will also be launched at U.S. airports to shuttle passengers to and from cities' downtown areas.

Users will soon be able pre-book rides with Uber Share, when a vehicle picks up several unassociated passengers, which cost on average 25 percent less than normal trips.

The company is also releasing a student version of its Uber One subscription program, priced at $4.99 instead of $9.99, which gives users discounts on rides, food orders and at some partner locations.

Apart from the United States, the student Uber One subscription will be rolled out in six other countries: Canada, Mexico, France, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Uber also highlighted a partnership with semi-wholesale retailer Costco that will give perks to customers in the United States, Canada, Japan and Mexico.