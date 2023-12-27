ITU team makes Turkish debut in NASA competition

ITU team makes Turkish debut in NASA competition

ISTANBUL
ITU team makes Turkish debut in NASA competition

In a historic milestone, the Bellatrix Space Team from Istanbul Technical University (ITU) has become the first Turkish team to enter the only international competition open to students organized by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024, in which high school and university students worldwide design and build a human-powered rover according to NASA standards, marks its 30th edition this year.

Participants are required to navigate a designated 13-kilometer (8-mile) course, overcoming 10 obstacles and completing five assigned tasks within the eight-minute time frame. The event is set to take place at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in the United States in April.

The Bellatrix Space Team is currently preparing for the competition. Having prepared three-dimensional designs for their space vehicle, they aim to start manufacturing at the end of this month, with completion scheduled for the end of February.

Dr. Sema Alaçam, the team's academic adviser, expressed pride in being accepted into the competition on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic and the 250th anniversary of ITU.

Following the competition, the team captains anticipate the opportunity to meet and collaborate with NASA professors, saying, "We are a new team of 20 students from various faculties, including aviation and space sciences, chemistry and metallurgy, electrical and electronic engineering, shipbuilding, and marine sciences. One of our goals is to establish a comprehensive space ecosystem in Türkiye. This means addressing both the technical aspects of space technologies and the social dimensions simultaneously."

itü, debut,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year
LATEST NEWS

  1. North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

    North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

  2. Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

    Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

  3. US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

    US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

  4. Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

    Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

  5. Private lender İşbank issues green bonds

    Private lender İşbank issues green bonds
Recommended
Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as most iconic food places

Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as 'most iconic food places'
National Water Council plans to tackle water crisis

National Water Council plans to tackle water crisis
Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality

Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality
Tenants propose astronomical figures for eviction payout

Tenants propose astronomical figures for eviction payout
Interest in historic documents increasing at online auctions

Interest in historic documents increasing at online auctions
First joint exams held for 6th, 9th graders across Türkiye

First joint exams held for 6th, 9th graders across Türkiye
WORLD North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea has opened a year-end ruling party meeting attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Wednesday, with key policy decisions for 2024 expected to be unveiled.
ECONOMY Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is helping a leading Turkish automotive manufacturer, Karsan, boost its production of electric vehicles (EVs), strengthen the sector’s competitiveness, increase exports and create jobs.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.