ITU team makes Turkish debut in NASA competition

ISTANBUL

In a historic milestone, the Bellatrix Space Team from Istanbul Technical University (ITU) has become the first Turkish team to enter the only international competition open to students organized by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024, in which high school and university students worldwide design and build a human-powered rover according to NASA standards, marks its 30th edition this year.

Participants are required to navigate a designated 13-kilometer (8-mile) course, overcoming 10 obstacles and completing five assigned tasks within the eight-minute time frame. The event is set to take place at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in the United States in April.

The Bellatrix Space Team is currently preparing for the competition. Having prepared three-dimensional designs for their space vehicle, they aim to start manufacturing at the end of this month, with completion scheduled for the end of February.

Dr. Sema Alaçam, the team's academic adviser, expressed pride in being accepted into the competition on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic and the 250th anniversary of ITU.

Following the competition, the team captains anticipate the opportunity to meet and collaborate with NASA professors, saying, "We are a new team of 20 students from various faculties, including aviation and space sciences, chemistry and metallurgy, electrical and electronic engineering, shipbuilding, and marine sciences. One of our goals is to establish a comprehensive space ecosystem in Türkiye. This means addressing both the technical aspects of space technologies and the social dimensions simultaneously."