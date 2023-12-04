Italy refused Munich museum's request to return ancient Roman statue

Italy refused Munich museum's request to return ancient Roman statue

MILAN
Italy refused Munich museums request to return ancient Roman statue

Italy’s culture minister is reportedly refusing a request by the German State Antiquities Collection in Munich to return an ancient Roman statue that embodied Hitler's Aryan aesthetic, calling it a national treasure.

The Discobolus Palombara is a second Century Roman copy of a long-lost Greek bronze original. Hitler had bought the Roman copy from its private Italian owner in 1938 under pressure from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and against the wishes of the education minister and cultural officials. The statue, unearthed at a Roman villa in 1781, was returned to Italy in 1948 as part of works illegally obtained by the Nazis.

The dispute arose when the director of the National Roman Museum requested the statue’s 17th Century marble base be returned from the Antikensammlungen state antiquities collection. The German museum instead asked for the return of the Discobolus Palombara, saying it had been illegally transported to Italy in 1948, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Friday.

Italy’s Culture Minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, expressed doubts that the German Culture Minister, Claudia Roth, was aware of the Bavarian request.

“Over my dead body. The work absolutely must remain in Italy because it is a national treasure,” Sangiuliano was quoted by Corriere as saying, adding that he hoped that the base would be returned.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The environment: another victim of Russias invasion

The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion
LATEST NEWS

  1. The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

    The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

  2. 11 climbers dead, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

    11 climbers dead, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

  3. Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off southern Philippines

    Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off southern Philippines

  4. Israel expands its offensive, intensifies strikes in Gaza

    Israel expands its offensive, intensifies strikes in Gaza

  5. Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

    Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months
Recommended
Türkiye’s first female super character unveiled

Türkiye’s first female super character unveiled
Peru boosts Machu Picchu access up to 5,600 visitors a day

Peru boosts Machu Picchu access up to 5,600 visitors a day
Pro-Kremlin maestro Gergiev named head of Bolshoi Theater

Pro-Kremlin maestro Gergiev named head of Bolshoi Theater
Kiss says farewell to live touring, becomes first US band to go virtual

Kiss says farewell to live touring, becomes first US band to go virtual
Celebrated US photographer Elliott Erwitt dead at 95

Celebrated US photographer Elliott Erwitt dead at 95
Scotland bids farewell to giant pandas

Scotland bids farewell to giant pandas
WORLD The environment: another victim of Russias invasion

The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

Ravaged forests, flooded towns and dead dolphins: after nearly two years of war in Ukraine, experts say environmental damage is becoming an "enormous" tragedy that will affect generations to come.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s export revenues amounted to $232.9 billion in the January-November period, rising 0.7 percent from a year ago, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.