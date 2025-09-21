Italy PM says Fitch upgrade validates fiscal austerity plan

Italy PM says Fitch upgrade validates fiscal austerity plan

ROME
Italy PM says Fitch upgrade validates fiscal austerity plan

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sept. 20 said the upgrade of Italy's sovereign rating by Fitch was a "clear sign of confidence" and a validation of her right-wing government's fiscal austerity plan.

The agency raised the rating of Italy, the eurozone's third-largest economy, to "BBB+" from "BBB" with a stable outlook.

"The upgrade reflects increased confidence in Italy's fiscal trajectory," Fitch said.

"Italy gets a promotion from Fitch: a confirmation that the path taken by our government is the right one," Meloni said.

Debt-laden Italy's public deficit has been cut by more than half, falling to 3.4 percent of GDP last year from 7.2 percent in 2023.

Fitch said the upgrade also took into account Italy's stable political environment.

"Political stability, credible economic policies, and support for those who create jobs and wealth are bearing fruit," Meloni said, boasting of "healthy finances" and "responsible budget choices."

"These are not slogans, but concrete results," she said, calling it a "clear sign of confidence from international markets."

"We have put Italy back on the right track," added Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Italy posted GDP growth of 0.7 percent in 2024 -- falling short of government expectations -- and also in 2023.

Italy carries a much higher debt load than France, which was downgraded by Fitch, at 135 percent of gross domestic product last year, versus 113 percent for its northern neighbour.

Italy's medium-term outlook is also bleak, with the country suffering from low productivity and an aging population.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

    UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

  2. France recognizes Palestinian state at UN

    France recognizes Palestinian state at UN

  3. US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'

    US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'

  4. $100B trade volume between Türkiye, US 'our common goal': Erdoğan

    $100B trade volume between Türkiye, US 'our common goal': Erdoğan

  5. Syrian president says US Congress must act to cement sanctions removal

    Syrian president says US Congress must act to cement sanctions removal
Recommended
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August
Google faces court battle over breakup of ad tech business

Google faces court battle over breakup of ad tech business
Kahuna raises $100 million funding from Revo Capital

Kahuna raises $100 million funding from Revo Capital
Silver emerges as new wedding gift amid soaring gold prices

Silver emerges as new wedding gift amid soaring gold prices
Consumer confidence index edges down in September

Consumer confidence index edges down in September
UK approves plans for new runway at Gatwick Airport

UK approves plans for new runway at Gatwick Airport
Nissan is developing self-driving technology

Nissan is developing self-driving technology
WORLD UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed Israel’s continued illegal settlements in the Palestinian West Bank, calling them "morally, legally, and politically intolerable."
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Some 6.97 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in August, marking a 2.05 percent year-on-year increase, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry released on Sept. 22.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿