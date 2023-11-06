Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli promotes his Istanbul concert in 2024

ISTANBUL

After his performance in Istanbul in 2014, acclaimed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has arrived once again in the city to promote his concert to be organized at Beşiktaş Dolmabahçe Stadium on June 8, 2024, as part of his 30th anniversary concerts.

Bocelli, his wife Veronica Berti Bocelli, Italian Consul General in Istanbul Elena Clemente and guests attended the ceremony held in Çırağan Palace.

“Stadium gives a different excitement. Firstly, the number of audiences increases; addressing a large number of audiences is a distinct pleasure. Of course, there are some unknowns in sounds and music. It can also be a bit difficult to evaluate acoustics in environments like stadiums. We will come with all kinds of organizations,” he said.

Speaking on the war environment in the world, Bocelli gave peace messages, saying, “I would be happy if I could contribute to the improvement of current conditions around the world with my own voice and music. I can give up my voice for peace. War is a very stupid thing, its humanity's fault. I respect all religions, if there is a God, he is the God of all of us. Everyone worships in their own way, but we believe there is one God. We should respect others’ beliefs.”

Selling 90 million albums worldwide, Bocelli will present a concert with classic arias of the most famous Italian and international operas, as well as surprises from his internationally successful albums.

He was nominated for the Grammy Award six times throughout his career and also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He has performed for four American presidents, three Popes and the Royal Family, as well as the Olympic Games and World Cup Opening ceremonies.

The Maestro also broke a new record with his performance at the Milan Cathedral on April 12, 2020, amid the pandemic. More than 2.8 million people watched the "Music for Hope" event simultaneously, making it the largest concurrent classical livestream audience in YouTube history. The video received more than 28 million views in the first 24 hours.

Tickets for the concert on June 8, 2024, are now on sale.