Italian minister, Leonardo defense firm chair visit Baykar

ISTANBUL
A top government official and a defense firm chair, both from Italy, have visited Turkish defense firm Baykar's Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul.

"We were delighted to host Mr. Adolfo Urso, Italy's Minister of Made in Italy, and Mr. Stefano Pontecorvo, Chairman of Leonardo, at Baykar," said Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman and chief technology officer of Baykar, on X.

"The visit is part of a framework of strengthening industrial cooperation between Italy and Türkiye in the aerospace sector and follows the [December] acquisition of [Italy’s] Piaggio Aerospace by Baykar. An operation that guarantees a solid future to the Italian company, thanks to the industrial, financial and technological commitments undertaken by the new owner," Urso said in a statement.

He added that Baykar confirmed Piaggio's will to maintain and develop its strategic assets and core activities, protect its business units and protect the Italian component supply chain.

"The operation not only guarantees industrial continuity but opens new prospects for collaboration between Baykar and Leonardo. The two companies… will be able to develop industrial and technological synergies for the creation of advanced systems, with particular attention to the production of drones for the European market," the statement said.

“The recent acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace by Baykar represents a strategic step for the entire sector, paving the way for new collaborations between the major aerospace players. The aim is to enhance the innovation, competitiveness and technological leadership of our industries by strengthening production in Italy,” said Urso.

Late last year, Turkish defense manufacturer Baykar acquired the Italian aerospace company Piaggio, and Urso spoke on Baykar's possible future cooperation with Leonardo.

