Italian FM's visit to Turkey postponed

ANKARA

A visit to Turkey by Italy’s top diplomat set for today has been postponed to June 19, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio’s visit to Turkey, “previously scheduled for today (17 June 2020) is postponed to Friday 19 June,” the ministry said in a statement on June 17.

At the meeting, Di Maio and Turkey’s Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu are set to discuss Turkish-Italian relations, Turkey’s EU accession process, and the fight against COVID-19.

The talks are also expected to cover current regional and international issues.

Di Maio will be one of the first foreign ministers to visit Turkish soil since the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe and nearby regions several months ago, resulting in most foreign contacts being held via video link.



