Italian FM's visit to Turkey postponed

  • June 17 2020 14:36:00

Italian FM's visit to Turkey postponed

ANKARA
Italian FMs visit to Turkey postponed

A visit to Turkey by Italy’s top diplomat set for today has been postponed to June 19, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. 

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio’s visit to Turkey, “previously scheduled for today (17 June 2020) is postponed to Friday 19 June,” the ministry said in a statement on June 17. 

At the meeting, Di Maio and Turkey’s Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu are set to discuss Turkish-Italian relations, Turkey’s EU accession process, and the fight against COVID-19.

The talks are also expected to cover current regional and international issues.

Di Maio will be one of the first foreign ministers to visit Turkish soil since the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe and nearby regions several months ago, resulting in most foreign contacts being held via video link.

libya,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

    Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

  2. Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

    Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

  3. Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

    Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

  4. Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

    Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,842 as daily cases exceed 1,400

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,842 as daily cases exceed 1,400
Recommended
Russian FM Lavrov’s visit ‘postponed over Libya ceasefire’

Russian FM Lavrov’s visit ‘postponed over Libya ceasefire’
Turkish, Japanese students meet in online seminar

Turkish, Japanese students meet in online seminar
EU appoints new ambassador to Turkey

EU appoints new ambassador to Turkey
Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq
Russia, Turkey, Iran to hold summit on Syria: Lavrov

Russia, Turkey, Iran to hold summit on Syria: Lavrov
Erdoğan, Merkel agree UN process for Libya should be bolstered

Erdoğan, Merkel agree UN process for Libya should be bolstered
WORLD Vowing new Syria campaign, US sanctions dozens including Assad wife

Vowing new Syria campaign, US sanctions dozens including Assad wife

The United States on June 17 imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s wife and dozens of others as it vowed a vast pressure campaign under a new law that has already rattled the war-torn nation’s economy.
ECONOMY EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

The EU's passenger car market shrank 41.5% in the January-May period this year compared to the same period last year, an industry group said on June 17. 

SPORTS As Florida test numbers rise, the NBA prepares for Disney

As Florida test numbers rise, the NBA prepares for Disney

After spending weeks on putting together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association believe they have done what is necessary to keep the 22 teams safe and healthy.