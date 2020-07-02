Istanbul’s ultrahigh television tower to be put into service this year

ISTANBUL
The construction of radio and television tower on Çamlıca Hill that overlooks Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait and which will gather antennas and towers at a single point is about to be completed.

The project, for which 300 workers and engineers work day and night, is planned to provide broadcasting services to televisions, radios and individuals from one center.

Test broadcasts, which have been conducted in the tower since March, are expected to be completed in the coming months.

Socializing areas such as restaurants and viewing terraces in the tower will be opened later, according to Demirören News Agency.

Old antennas, which have created visual pollution, will be dismantled on Çamlıca Hill after the tower starts operating.

The tower project, which came to the agenda with the construction of the Great Çamlıca Mosque, started in March 2016.

The tower, whose height will be 388 meters when its construction is finished, will consist of 53 floors, each four-and-a-half meters high.

