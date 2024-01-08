Istanbul’s orthodox church holds traditional cross retrieval ceremony

ISTANBUL

The Fener Greek Patriarchate, based in Balat-Istanbul, has held the traditional ceremony of pulling the cross from the sea at the Golden Horn in Istanbul succeeding the mass.

In the Christian Orthodox world, the ritual of pulling the cross out of the sea commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River. Every Jan. 6, congregations and spiritual representatives from churches near the sea, lakes and rivers take to the shores after mass.

Preparations for the ceremony at the Greek Patriarchate began weeks in advance. Patriarch Bartholomeos led prayers at the mass in the Aya Yorgi Church inside the Patriarchate.

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Georgios Kotsiras, SYRIZA Leader Stefanos Kaselakis and PASOK Chairman Nikos Androulakis were also present at the ceremony.

After the service, Bartholomeos and the guests walked en masse to the Fener shore, where the patriarch said a prayer then flung the cross in his hand into the Golden Horn. More than 50 people jumped into the waters to retrieve the cross. Kostas Kipros, who came from Alexandroupoli for the service, recovered the cross.

Kipros said, "I am very happy, and I wish the best for everyone. Today I decided to dive into the sea to retrieve the cross. It was my lucky day."

Police and Coast Guard boats took precautions in the Golden Horn during the ceremony.

The ceremony was also held in other shores around Istanbul including Samatya, Yeşilköy, Büyükada and Moda.

At the 118-year-old Ayia Triada Orthodox Church in Kadıköy, the ceremony was organized for the first time in 69 years.