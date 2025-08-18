Istanbul’s historic core moves toward pedestrianization

Istanbul’s historic core moves toward pedestrianization

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s historic core moves toward pedestrianization

Local authorities in Istanbul have unveiled the first steps of a major transportation plan to expand pedestrian zones and restrict vehicle access in the city’s Historic Peninsula, home to various iconic landmarks.

Often referred to as the heart of Istanbul’s tourism, the peninsula, mostly covering the district of Fatih, has long been at the center of debates over whether to limit car traffic in order to preserve its centuries-old urban fabric.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the peninsula is home to some of Istanbul’s most iconic landmarks, including Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque (Sultanahmet), Topkapı Palace, the Basilica Cistern and the Grand Bazaar.

Under the newly launched transport action plan, the first measure will see the Sirkeci–Harem car ferry line moved to Yenikapı.

At the same time, the Sultanahmet area and its surroundings will be designated as a pedestrian-only zone, cutting off access to private cars.

According to officials, the plan is designed to reshape the peninsula’s transport system around sustainability and accessibility.

Ultimately, the long-term goal is to remove vehicle traffic from the heart of the Historic Peninsula and create pedestrian-friendly streets, said Pelin Alpkökin, the municipality’s deputy secretary general.

“After necessary laws and regulations are introduced, we want to implement congestion pricing, as in Singapore and London. The simple rule is: The polluter pays. But there will be some areas where cars will not be allowed under any circumstances,” she told daily Hürriyet.

Alpkökin described the initiative as a multi-stakeholder effort with a clear vision: It aims at giving the Historic Peninsula back its identity.

“The current chaos does not suit this area. People cannot find space to walk, explore or enjoy,” she said, unveiling their passion to bring the peninsula up to international standards.

Authorities plan to expand the initiative further once new metro lines to Beşiktaş and Kabataş open in 2027, with similar measures also under consideration for Kadıköy’s Moda on the Asian side.

In the first phase, their plan includes a series of pilot projects to manage traffic and strengthen public transport.

“Bus-priority lanes will be introduced first on routes with heavy traffic and high demand for public transport,” Alpkökin explained.

Private car use will also be discouraged through expanded “park and ride” facilities, where drivers can leave their vehicles and switch to public transport.

Tourism-focused measures are another key element.

Central attractions such as Sultanahmet, Hagia Sophia and Topkapı Palace will be fully pedestrianized, while nearby hotels will be cleared of private vehicles, according to Alpkökin.

Shuttle services are planned to link hotels with historic sites, with new cycling and walking routes in drafts.

Short-term drop-off and pick-up points will also be established for tour buses in the region.

By cutting vehicle access and investing in sustainable alternatives, officials hope to reduce congestion and carbon emissions while enhancing the visitor experience.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

    Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

  2. Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

    Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

  3. Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

    Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

  4. Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

    Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

  5. Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough

    Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough
Recommended
Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio
Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process
Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest
Man detained after torching car outside Turkish parliament

Man detained after torching car outside Turkish parliament
Parliament’s anti-terror panel hosts families of fallen soldiers

Parliament’s anti-terror panel hosts families of fallen soldiers
Spotify set to open office in Istanbul next year

Spotify set to open office in Istanbul next year
Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire talks
WORLD Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday evening discussed the latest developments in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine in a call made by Rutte, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

ECONOMY Türkiyes external assets at $362.9 billion in June

Türkiye's external assets at $362.9 billion in June

Türkiye's external assets totaled $362.9 billion as of the end of June, down 0.5 percent from the end of last year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on Aug. 19.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿