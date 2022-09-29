Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace under renovation

ISTANBUL

The Directorate of National Palaces is carrying out comprehensive renovation work at Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace, covering the camera system, lighting, internet infrastructure, walking paths and green areas.

A team of 80 people consisting of architects, and civil, electrical and mechanical engineers are working on the project, covering an area of 30,000 square meters of Dolmabahçe Palace.

In the work carried out for all infrastructure and landscaping, the fire pipes, water installation, cameras, lighting and internet infrastructure, walking paths and green areas of the palace are being renewed.

The renovation works, started in May, are expected to be completed in October.

The efforts initiated by the presidency are the most comprehensive renovation works done in Türkiye in the last 50 years, according to Osman Celaleddin Urhan, the head of National Palaces Administration’s Dolmabahçe Palace department.

“We are laying turf on an area of approximately 16,000 square meters, which is carried out without damaging the root of any tree or plant and under the supervision of our science and advisory board.”

Noting that a road in the garden whose main material was aggregate is being paved with Podima stones, one of the stones used in the palace in the past.

“In this way, we prevent dusting of the palace and prevent visitors from carrying fine stones on their shoes inside,” Urhan said.

Dolmabahçe Palace holds great importance as it is the place where Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, made his first speech in Istanbul, where he died and where his funeral was held.