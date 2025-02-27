Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims

ISTANBUL

Istanbul police on Feb. 27 detained Alaattin Köseler, the mayor of the Beykoz district from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), as part of a bid-rigging investigation.

The prosecutor’s office has issued detention orders for 19 other individuals in addition to the mayor of the district, located on the Anatolian side of Istanbul.

Simultaneously with the detentions, police teams conducted searches at the Beykoz Municipality premises.

Köseler secured 45 percent of the vote in last year’s elections, marking the municipality’s shift to CHP rule after a long hiatus.

According to statements from the CHP, Köseler was apprehended at his residence in a pre-dawn raid at approximately 4 a.m. — a move harshly condemned by party officials.

CHP leader Özgür Özel denounced the operation, describing it as another round of an ongoing crackdown on opposition-run municipalities.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu also slammed the detention.

"Whatever the allegations may be, a mayor who would rush to testify when summoned does not deserve a 4:00 a.m. home raid. This is nothing but an expression of personal ambition and resentment," İmamoğlu stated.

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik noted that "a large number of police officers" stormed the 65-year-old mayor’s residence.

Last month, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat—also from the CHP—was arrested on similar charges.

Since March 31, 2024, elections, trustees have been appointed to 12 municipalities over terrorism-related allegations, two of which were CHP-run.

Meanwhile, nine district municipalities in Istanbul are now under scrutiny over alleged ties to the PKK terrorist organization.