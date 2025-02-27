Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims

Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims

Istanbul police on Feb. 27 detained Alaattin Köseler, the mayor of the Beykoz district from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), as part of a bid-rigging investigation.

The prosecutor’s office has issued detention orders for 19 other individuals in addition to the mayor of the district, located on the Anatolian side of Istanbul.

Simultaneously with the detentions, police teams conducted searches at the Beykoz Municipality premises.

Köseler secured 45 percent of the vote in last year’s elections, marking the municipality’s shift to CHP rule after a long hiatus.

According to statements from the CHP, Köseler was apprehended at his residence in a pre-dawn raid at approximately 4 a.m. — a move harshly condemned by party officials.

CHP leader Özgür Özel denounced the operation, describing it as another round of an ongoing crackdown on opposition-run municipalities.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu also slammed the detention.

"Whatever the allegations may be, a mayor who would rush to testify when summoned does not deserve a 4:00 a.m. home raid. This is nothing but an expression of personal ambition and resentment," İmamoğlu stated.

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik noted that "a large number of police officers" stormed the 65-year-old mayor’s residence.

Last month, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat—also from the CHP—was arrested on similar charges.

Since March 31, 2024, elections, trustees have been appointed to 12 municipalities over terrorism-related allegations, two of which were CHP-run.

Meanwhile, nine district municipalities in Istanbul are now under scrutiny over alleged ties to the PKK terrorist organization.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
LATEST NEWS

  1. LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

    LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

  2. Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

    Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

  3. Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

    Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

  4. Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

    Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

  5. FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

    FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Recommended
Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling
Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence
Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries
FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Türkiye will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza: Fidan

Türkiye will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza: Fidan
Turkish authorities move to prevent price hike in egg prices

Turkish authorities move to prevent price hike in egg prices
WORLD Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Senior diplomats from Russia and the United States came together in Istanbul on Feb. 27 to discuss resolving consular problems and exchanging ambassadors in line with the two sides’ recent agreements for the normalization of ties.

ECONOMY LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF), the asset-backed development fund of Türkiye, marked its landmark $750 million Sukuk issuance in October 2024 during a Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Feb. 27.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿