Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods

LONDON

The U.K.-based global publisher Time Out has revealed its much-anticipated list of the "World's Coolest Neighborhoods" for 2023, with prominent Istanbul's Bebek district earning 32nd rank out of the 40 localities it featured.

The list, known for capturing the essence of places cherished by both travelers and residents, highlights the allure of these neighborhoods as sought-after destinations for exploration and living.

Unexpected but awe-inspiring, Laureles, a neighborhood in Medellin, Colombia, took the first place on the list. Bebek, a renowned district in Istanbul, secured the 32nd spot, drawing attention not only from Istanbulites but also from global admirers. The enchanting neighborhood stands out as a point of fascination for its ability to offer a unique blend of history and architecture, coupled with breathtaking views of two continents.

"There’s plenty to see in Bebek, but it’s the jaw-dropping Bosphorus view that'll stick in your mind. The coastline of this waterfront Istanbul neighborhood is particularly special come sunset – head to the lush Bebek Park for the best golden hour views, where you’ll find locals taking a break from their seaside walks to meet up for a chinwag," Time Out's list said elaborating on Bebek.

The list further describes Bebek as a place that "feels like a permanent holiday where life is lived in the slow lane: you’ll regularly see residents grabbing an ice cream from their local grocer and strolling along the strait. Alongside its beauty, Bebek boasts fantastic restaurants, cafés and shops, both upscale and old-school."