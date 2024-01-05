Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods

Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods

LONDON
Istanbuls Bebek among worlds coolest neighborhoods

The U.K.-based global publisher Time Out has revealed its much-anticipated list of the "World's Coolest Neighborhoods" for 2023, with prominent Istanbul's Bebek district earning 32nd rank out of the 40 localities it featured.

The list, known for capturing the essence of places cherished by both travelers and residents, highlights the allure of these neighborhoods as sought-after destinations for exploration and living.

Unexpected but awe-inspiring, Laureles, a neighborhood in Medellin, Colombia, took the first place on the list. Bebek, a renowned district in Istanbul, secured the 32nd spot, drawing attention not only from Istanbulites but also from global admirers. The enchanting neighborhood stands out as a point of fascination for its ability to offer a unique blend of history and architecture, coupled with breathtaking views of two continents.

"There’s plenty to see in Bebek, but it’s the jaw-dropping Bosphorus view that'll stick in your mind. The coastline of this waterfront Istanbul neighborhood is particularly special come sunset – head to the lush Bebek Park for the best golden hour views, where you’ll find locals taking a break from their seaside walks to meet up for a chinwag," Time Out's list said elaborating on Bebek.

The list further describes Bebek as a place that "feels like a permanent holiday where life is lived in the slow lane: you’ll regularly see residents grabbing an ice cream from their local grocer and strolling along the strait. Alongside its beauty, Bebek boasts fantastic restaurants, cafés and shops, both upscale and old-school."

cool,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() SpaceX sues to stop US hearing over fired workers

SpaceX sues to stop US hearing over fired workers
LATEST NEWS

  1. SpaceX sues to stop US hearing over fired workers

    SpaceX sues to stop US hearing over fired workers

  2. Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

    Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

  3. Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods

    Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods

  4. Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

    Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

  5. Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

    Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse
Recommended
Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse
Motorcycle couriers risking lives for fast service

Motorcycle couriers risking lives for fast service
Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı
Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert

Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert
16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle

16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle
Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year

Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year
WORLD Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Bangladesh votes Sunday in an election guaranteed to give Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina her fifth term in office, after a boycott by opposition parties whose ranks have been decimated by mass arrests.
ECONOMY SpaceX sues to stop US hearing over fired workers

SpaceX sues to stop US hearing over fired workers

SpaceX on Thursday went to court to try to derail a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing over complaints by workers who say they were fired for criticizing chief executive Elon Musk.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.