Istanbul's 70-day jazz marathon to host prominent names

  • February 18 2020 13:25:06

Istanbul's 70-day jazz marathon to host prominent names

ISTANBUL
Istanbuls 70-day jazz marathon to host prominent names

The PSM Jazz Festival, celebrating its fourth year with the motto “jazz festival of every music,” will be held for fans with a program that reflects the synthesis of different music genres on International Jazz Day.
 
The festival, which will take place between April 30 and July 5, will feature the exciting colors of blues, electronics, ethnic, funk, indie, classical, pop, rock and world music as well as jazz music.
 
More than 80 international and local artists will be on stage as part of the event.
 
Steve Kuhn, one of the greatest jazz pianists of today, will be the guest of the Turkcell Platinum Stage on April 30.
 
The 82-year-old pianist, who is known among the "most important jazz pianists in the world," will open the festival with the concert of Steve Kuhn Trio.
 
The prominent names of the program for up to 70 days include Pet Shop Boys, Salif Keita, Billy Cobham, Mulatu Astatke, Jeff Mills, Tony Allen and Roy Ayers.
 
The tickets of the PSM Jazz Festival, which will serve music lovers with different experiences between April 30 and July 5, will be sold at Zorlu PSM toll booths and online.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  5. A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed

    A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed
Recommended
Power of creative industries

Power of creative industries
Ottoman mosques cast historic light in Greek capital

Ottoman mosques cast historic light in Greek capital
‘Masters of Dance’ performance in Istanbul

‘Masters of Dance’ performance in Istanbul
German vet student rescues stray dog in Turkey

German vet student rescues stray dog in Turkey
Traditional flight of the angel opens Venice Carnival

Traditional 'flight of the angel' opens Venice Carnival
Orangutan granted personhood turns 34, makes new friend

Orangutan granted 'personhood' turns 34, makes new friend
WORLD SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Feb. 17 but was unable to land its rocket booster on an autonomous ship, missing a key milestone.    
ECONOMY Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan, Turkey’s leading defense company, has signed a new contract regarding the MİLGEM, a national warship program, project.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 away on Feb. 17 night to raise hopes for UEFA Champions League.