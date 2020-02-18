Istanbul's 70-day jazz marathon to host prominent names

The PSM Jazz Festival, celebrating its fourth year with the motto “jazz festival of every music,” will be held for fans with a program that reflects the synthesis of different music genres on International Jazz Day.



The festival, which will take place between April 30 and July 5, will feature the exciting colors of blues, electronics, ethnic, funk, indie, classical, pop, rock and world music as well as jazz music.



More than 80 international and local artists will be on stage as part of the event.



Steve Kuhn, one of the greatest jazz pianists of today, will be the guest of the Turkcell Platinum Stage on April 30.



The 82-year-old pianist, who is known among the "most important jazz pianists in the world," will open the festival with the concert of Steve Kuhn Trio.



The prominent names of the program for up to 70 days include Pet Shop Boys, Salif Keita, Billy Cobham, Mulatu Astatke, Jeff Mills, Tony Allen and Roy Ayers.



The tickets of the PSM Jazz Festival, which will serve music lovers with different experiences between April 30 and July 5, will be sold at Zorlu PSM toll booths and online.






