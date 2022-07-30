Istanbul to witness rain next week: Meteorologist

ISTANBUL

After days of blistering heat, Istanbul will experience rainy summer days starting Aug. 2, according to a prominent meteorologist.

“The weather is hot for now, but it will start to rain on Tuesday [Aug. 2] in Istanbul,” Orhan Şen said, speaking about the weather forecast for the weekend.

Rain to occur in Türkiye’s northwest

The meteorologist later added that the rains would also occur in the western provinces of the Black Sea region.

“We miss the rain these days, but rain is coming to Istanbul next week,” he noted.

Issuing day-to-day weather forecasts across the country, the Turkish State Meteorological Service also highlighted that “heavy rain is coming to many provinces” after the scorching heat exerting its effect on the weekend.

The last time Türkiye experience rain was in June before the sweltering heat from Europe hit the country.