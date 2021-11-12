Istanbul to host traditional shadow plays

  • November 12 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul to host traditional shadow plays

ISTANBUL
Istanbul to host traditional shadow plays

Within the scope of the much-awaited fifth edition of the Istanbul Karagöz Festival that will kick off tomorrow, a famous traditional Turkish shadow theater will be staged for Istanbul residents in the upcoming week.

The festival, which will last until Nov. 21, aims to make the art of shadow play more visible and bring all the colors of this historical tradition to audiences.

Shadow plays, workshops and online talks will be held as part of the event as well.

Nine different Istanbul districts, located both on the city’s Asian and European sides, will host events during the eight-day festival.

The traditional shadow theater, known as Karagöz play in Anatolia, is one of the oldest forms of Turkish art and was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

The plays mostly involve two-dimensional figures, Karagöz and Hacivat, in the shape of humans, casting their shadows on a screen.

Turkey,

WORLD World needs trillions to face climate threat: draft UN report

World needs trillions to face climate threat: draft UN report
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to give booster shots to all adults: Minister

    Turkey to give booster shots to all adults: Minister

  2. A New Beginning for Turkic world: Op-ed

    A New Beginning for Turkic world: Op-ed

  3. Turkey launches initiative to plant 252 million saplings by year end

    Turkey launches initiative to plant 252 million saplings by year end

  4. Turkish bladesmith makes special swords, knives with ‘Damascus steel’

    Turkish bladesmith makes special swords, knives with ‘Damascus steel’

  5. Turkish, Polish foreign ministers discuss migrant crisis at Belarus border

    Turkish, Polish foreign ministers discuss migrant crisis at Belarus border
Recommended
Exhibition examines act of measuring and weighing

Exhibition examines act of measuring and weighing
Siamese twin turtles found in travertines of Pamukkale

Siamese twin turtles found in travertines of Pamukkale
Smuggled Russian royal jewels rake in nearly $900,000 at auction

Smuggled Russian royal jewels rake in nearly $900,000 at auction
Tears, dance as Benin welcomes back looted treasures from France

Tears, dance as Benin welcomes back looted treasures from France
Famous Turkish fashion designer dies of cancer

Famous Turkish fashion designer dies of cancer
Earthquake-hit structure found in Perre

Earthquake-hit structure found in Perre
WORLD World needs trillions to face climate threat: draft UN report

World needs trillions to face climate threat: draft UN report

Helping vulnerable nations cope with the multiplier effect of climate change on droughts, flooding, heatwaves and tropical mega-storms will require trillions of dollars, not the billions now on the table at COP26, a draft U.N. report obtained by AFP reveals.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts $1.65 bln surplus in Sept

Current account balance posts $1.65 bln surplus in Sept

Turkey's current account balance posted a surplus of $1.65 billion in September, bringing the 12-month rolling deficit to $18.4 billion, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on Nov. 11.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.