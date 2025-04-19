Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

ISTANBUL
Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

One of the most iconic films in the history of science fiction cinema, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," will be screened in Istanbul on June 26 with a grand musical twist.

As part of the “Movies in Concert” series organized by Piu Entertainment, the film will be presented at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater, accompanied by a live performance from a 100-piece orchestra.

The Istanbul Film Orchestra, conducted by maestro David Mahoney, will bring to life the legendary score composed by John Williams.

The film, originally released in 1980 as the second installment of the Star Wars saga, is widely regarded as one of the greatest sequels of all time.

Williams, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Score with “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977, composed the music for all nine films in the Skywalker saga. Several of his works, including those for “The Empire Strikes Back,” “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” received Oscar nominations in the same category.

At this unique event, the film will be shown in the original English language with Turkish subtitles while the orchestra performs the score live, offering audiences and immersive cinematic experience.

Tickets are available on biletinial.com, biletix.com, passo.com.tr and bubilet.com.tr.

Türkiye, live orchestra,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece
LATEST NEWS

  1. Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

    Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

  2. Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

    Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

  3. Drake adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance to defamation lawsuit

    Drake adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance to defamation lawsuit

  4. Rising living costs push Brits to abandon pets

    Rising living costs push Brits to abandon pets

  5. Zeffirino brings Genoese flair to Bosphorus

    Zeffirino brings Genoese flair to Bosphorus
Recommended
Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece
Drake adds Kendrick Lamars Super Bowl performance to defamation lawsuit

Drake adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance to defamation lawsuit
Rising living costs push Brits to abandon pets

Rising living costs push Brits to abandon pets
Zeffirino brings Genoese flair to Bosphorus

Zeffirino brings Genoese flair to Bosphorus
Patara Lighthouse fully restored

Patara Lighthouse fully restored
Award-winning Van cat gives birth to 5 kittens

Award-winning Van cat gives birth to 5 kittens
WORLD Humanoid robots stride into the future with worlds first half-marathon

Humanoid robots stride into the future with world's first half-marathon

Step by mechanical step, dozens of humanoid robots took to the streets of Beijing early Saturday, joining thousands of their flesh-and-blood counterparts in a world-first half marathon showcasing China's drive to lead the global race in cutting-edge technology.
ECONOMY Turkish auto sector shifts gears for green transformation

Turkish auto sector shifts gears for green transformation

Türkiye’s automotive industry is adapting to the European Union’s ambitious green transformation efforts in a bid to stay competitive and enhance its export potential, a sector representative told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿