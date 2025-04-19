Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

ISTANBUL

One of the most iconic films in the history of science fiction cinema, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," will be screened in Istanbul on June 26 with a grand musical twist.

As part of the “Movies in Concert” series organized by Piu Entertainment, the film will be presented at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater, accompanied by a live performance from a 100-piece orchestra.

The Istanbul Film Orchestra, conducted by maestro David Mahoney, will bring to life the legendary score composed by John Williams.

The film, originally released in 1980 as the second installment of the Star Wars saga, is widely regarded as one of the greatest sequels of all time.

Williams, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Score with “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977, composed the music for all nine films in the Skywalker saga. Several of his works, including those for “The Empire Strikes Back,” “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” received Oscar nominations in the same category.

At this unique event, the film will be shown in the original English language with Turkish subtitles while the orchestra performs the score live, offering audiences and immersive cinematic experience.

Tickets are available on biletinial.com, biletix.com, passo.com.tr and bubilet.com.tr.