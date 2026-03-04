Istanbul to add 23 new metro stations

ISTANBUL
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that 23 new metro stations will be added in Türkiye’s largest city by the end of the year, expanding urban rail access across key districts of Istanbul.

The new stops will serve four lines: Five stations on the Arnavutköy-Halkalı section of the Halkalı-Istanbul Airport Metro, three on the Bursa Emek-City Hospital line, four on the Altunizade-Çamlıca Bosna Boulevard lines and 11 on the Gebze Ogranized Industrial Zone-Darıca line.

Urban rail systems operated by Turkish State Railways (TCDD) currently carry an average of 932,000 passengers daily in Istanbul and other major cities.

With 238 stations already in service and a network stretching 445.6 kilometers, authorities aim to extend the total route length to 487.1 kilometers by year’s end.

Uraloğlu highlighted the strategic role of Marmaray, the undersea rail link connecting Europe and Asia, which transports around 610,000 passengers daily and has become the backbone of Istanbul’s public transport system.

Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan
