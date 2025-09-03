Istanbul tightens rules on motorcycle parking

ISTANBUL
Istanbul tightens rules on motorcycle parking

The Istanbul Governor’s Office has issued a warning to local authorities to prohibit motorcycle parking on sidewalks, pedestrian paths and squares in response to surging motorcycle use and growing public complaints.

According to the circular issued by the governor’s office, motorcycles and motorized bicycles are increasingly favored both for personal use and by commercial operators due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. With more of these vehicles on the roads, proper parking areas need to be designated.

Motorcyclists are prohibited from parking in areas where stopping is not allowed, on access roads, or within 5 meters of fire hydrants, the circular said.

They are also banned from parking within 15 meters of public transport stops, on overpasses, underpasses, bridges within 10 meters and on pedestrian paths, it pointed out.

The circular also instructed municipalities to designate motorcycle parking areas in a way that does not obstruct traffic flow.

With a population exceeding 16 million, Türkiye’s most densely populated city has been grappling with traffic congestion.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, more than 811,000 motorcycles are registered on Istanbul’s roads. Overall, more than 5 million motorized vehicles circulate in the city, averaging roughly one vehicle for every three residents, making Istanbul the leading city in the country in terms of total vehicle numbers.

 

