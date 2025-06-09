Istanbul Technical University opens admissions to Harvard studens amid visa hurdles

Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) has launched a special admissions process for Harvard University students whose academic plans have been disrupted by recent U.S. visa restrictions targeting international students.

In a statement released by the university, İTÜ highlighted that new U.S. regulations impacting visa procedures for international students have placed considerable obstacles in the way of those currently enrolled at, or recently admitted to, Harvard University.

In response to these developments, İTÜ has introduced a tailored admissions process to accommodate affected Harvard students.

Since returning to office, U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his campaign against elite U.S. universities, accusing them of harboring anti-Semitic sentiments, promoting liberal bias and endorsing “woke” ideology.

Tensions further intensified on July 5, when a court issued a temporary stay against Trump's latest directive aimed at preventing international students from enrolling at Harvard.

A proclamation issued by the White House sought to bar most new international students at Harvard from entering the country and said existing foreign enrollees risked having their visas terminated.

Harvard has been at the forefront of Trump's campaign against top universities after it defied his calls to submit to oversight of its curriculum, staffing, student recruitment and "viewpoint diversity."

Trump has also singled out international students at Harvard, who accounted for 27 percent of total enrollment in the 2024-2025 academic year and are a major source of income.

İTÜ Rector Professor Hasan Mandal emphasized his university’s belief in the universal nature of science and the potential of young scholars.

“To ensure that Harvard students can continue their education without interruption, we are opening our research centers, projects and learning environments to them,” Mandal stated.

In line with the resolution passed by the university senate on June 4, 2025, “we are welcoming students who wish to continue their studies at Harvard,” he said, adding that applications will be accepted online and evaluated within one week.

