Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025

Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025

ISTANBUL
Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025

The Europe Paralympic Committee (EPC) has decided for the 2025 European Para Youth Games (EPYG) to be organized in Istanbul by majority of votes, marking the country’s first Paralympic multi-sport event.

Every two years, young Para athletes from the member nations of the European Paralympic Committee, between the ages of 13 and 23, compete in a variety of sports at the European Para Youth Games, which was held in the Czech Republic in 2011 for the first time.

Istanbul is expected to welcome 1,500 sportspeople, coaches and officials next summer for the seventh edition of the prestigious organization, anticipated to lead to the development of sports and the reinforcement of their effectiveness in both Türkiye and Europe.

The head of the European committee, Raymon Blondel, has remarked that they are pleased to announce Istanbul as the official host for the 2025 European Para Youth Games, which reflects their general strategy for the sportspeople, national paralympic committees and international federations outstandingly.

“We believe that we can create the finest possible atmosphere for the participants and produce a significant social impact in cooperation with the Turkish National Paralympic Committee,” Blondel further emphasized.

Murat Aksu, the head of the Turkish National Paralympic Committee, has also expressed his contentedness with the decision the European committee has made.

“We are proud to have the chance to host the European Para Youth Games in 2025. This prestigious event which promotes the participation of people with disabilities in parasports is a highly significant one,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

    Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

  2. NATO turns 75 with Ukraine and future on line

    NATO turns 75 with Ukraine and future on line

  3. Biden back on campaign trail as pressure mounts

    Biden back on campaign trail as pressure mounts

  4. FM urges Turkic states to adopt common alphabet

    FM urges Turkic states to adopt common alphabet

  5. Wild animals receive special treatment in Ankara

    Wild animals receive special treatment in Ankara
Recommended
FM urges Turkic states to adopt common alphabet

FM urges Turkic states to adopt common alphabet
Wild animals receive special treatment in Ankara

Wild animals receive special treatment in Ankara
Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
İzmir faces accelerating risk of sinking due to land subsidence

İzmir faces accelerating risk of sinking due to land subsidence
Erdoğan stands with national team in quarterfinal clash against Netherlands

Erdoğan stands with national team in quarterfinal clash against Netherlands
Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents

Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents
Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export

Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export
WORLD Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

The election of the first reformist president in nearly two decades by Iranian voters has fueled expectations of change in both the domestic and foreign policy landscapes, as new President Masoud Pezeshkian set to unveil his proposed cabinet.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿