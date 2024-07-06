Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025

ISTANBUL

The Europe Paralympic Committee (EPC) has decided for the 2025 European Para Youth Games (EPYG) to be organized in Istanbul by majority of votes, marking the country’s first Paralympic multi-sport event.

Every two years, young Para athletes from the member nations of the European Paralympic Committee, between the ages of 13 and 23, compete in a variety of sports at the European Para Youth Games, which was held in the Czech Republic in 2011 for the first time.

Istanbul is expected to welcome 1,500 sportspeople, coaches and officials next summer for the seventh edition of the prestigious organization, anticipated to lead to the development of sports and the reinforcement of their effectiveness in both Türkiye and Europe.

The head of the European committee, Raymon Blondel, has remarked that they are pleased to announce Istanbul as the official host for the 2025 European Para Youth Games, which reflects their general strategy for the sportspeople, national paralympic committees and international federations outstandingly.

“We believe that we can create the finest possible atmosphere for the participants and produce a significant social impact in cooperation with the Turkish National Paralympic Committee,” Blondel further emphasized.

Murat Aksu, the head of the Turkish National Paralympic Committee, has also expressed his contentedness with the decision the European committee has made.

“We are proud to have the chance to host the European Para Youth Games in 2025. This prestigious event which promotes the participation of people with disabilities in parasports is a highly significant one,” he said.