Istanbul sees 40% drop in COVID-19 cases

  • December 22 2020 08:59:04

Istanbul sees 40% drop in COVID-19 cases

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Istanbul sees 40% drop in COVID-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Istanbul dropped 40% last week, the city’s governor said on Dec. 21. 

Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that there is a continuous drop in the positive COVID-19 cases in Istanbul and the districts which saw the fastest drops were Arnavutköy, Beyoğlu and Avcılar.

Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights and full weekend curfews since Dec. 5 as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew begins on Friday at 9 p.m. and ends on Monday at 5 a.m. local time.

In mid-November, Turkey introduced new COVID-19 restrictions, including a partial weekend curfew.

Some sectors including production, supply, health and agriculture are be exempt from the curfews.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers and dried fruit shops operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends.

Bakeries are also open during weekend curfews.

Meanwhile, restaurants only offer delivery services between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP lawmaker

    President Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP lawmaker

  2. Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head

    Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head

  3. Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

    Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

  4. 'With or without you'

    'With or without you'

  5. Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean
Recommended
Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa

Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa
Greece should be held responsible for migrant murders: Minister

Greece should be held responsible for migrant murders: Minister
Turkey, Indonesia should unite against Islamophobia

'Turkey, Indonesia should unite against Islamophobia'

Hairdresser looks after 350 dogs in Konya animal shelter

Hairdresser looks after 350 dogs in Konya animal shelter
Istanbul’s narrowest street only 89 centimeters, says historian

Istanbul’s narrowest street only 89 centimeters, says historian
President Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP lawmaker

President Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP lawmaker
WORLD Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says nothing to worry about

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 21 received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $243.9 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $243.9 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.87 trillion Turkish liras (around $243.9 billion) at the end of November, according to official figures released on Dec. 21.
SPORTS Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

If a Turkish football club cannot take to the pitch due to COVID-19 cases in the second half of the season, they will be handed a 3-0 forfeit loss, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Dec. 21.