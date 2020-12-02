Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

  December 02 2020

ISTANBUL
The number of people allowed to enter Istanbul’s famous İstiklal Avenue will be restricted as part of the anti-virus measures local authorities are taking, private broadcaster CNN Türk has reported.

Only 7,000 people will be allowed to venture on the more than one-kilometer-long pedestrian avenue, which is very popular with locals as well as foreign visitors with its shops and restaurants.

Despite the outbreak, tens of thousands of people continued to flock to the avenue for shopping and entertainment.

The government already announced earlier this week that the number of people who can enter crowded streets and squares will be limited by local authorities across the country.

The health board in the Beyoğlu district, where the avenue is located, has taken a decision in line with the new curbs, restricting entrance to the pedestrian avenue.

The new regulation for the İstiklal Avenue is set to come into force on Dec. 3.

Authorities will observe the crowd with drones to make sure that there is only one person in a 3 square meter space on the avenue.

If the number of people on the avenues exceeds the targeted number, the avenue will be sealed off.

People will enter and exit the avenue from different entrances.

