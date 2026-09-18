Istanbul restores major Bosphorus car ferry route

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Municipality assembly has unanimously approved the reopening of a major Bosphorus car ferry route connecting Istanbul’s İstinye on the European side and Çubuklu on the Asian side to ease traffic.

The line halted vehicle transport on July 31, 2025, due to high operational costs, with mini ferries taking its place. Officials restored the service during a second September session chaired by First Deputy Chairman Gökhan Gümüşdağ at the Saraçhane municipal building.

Justice and Development Party (AKP) assembly member Gaye Zarif welcomed the decision following demands from Beykoz residents, requesting at least two, preferably three ferries to handle peak transport loads. Republican People’s Party (CHP) assembly member Burak Korkmaz said parking capacity expanded from 50 to 130 vehicles, allowing passengers to park their cars at a designated lot near the terminal and continue their trip with a 50 percent discount.

The restored service will mitigate traffic expected from ministry construction at the Kavacık intersection, Korkmaz said. Separately, the assembly allowed students to load a one-time monthly transit subscription onto their Istanbulkarts for one Turkish Lira ($0.03) between Sept. 21 and Oct. 17.

Divided by the Bosphorus Strait, Istanbul has long relied on maritime transport to connect its European and Asian districts. Ferries and sea buses are an essential part of the city’s public transport system, often offering faster, more scenic alternatives to the crowded roads and bridges.