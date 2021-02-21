Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  • February 21 2021 14:33:00

Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

ISTANBUL
Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

Istanbul is ready to ease COVID-19-related restrictions starting on March1 and making preparations to that end in line with the government’s plans to move to a normalization phase on a provincial-basis, the city’s provincial health director has said.

“In terms of the pandemic outlook [in Istanbul], we are at a very good point as the number of virus patients has declined and intensive care units in hospitals are not as busy as before. Presently, Istanbul is ready for easing measures as of March 1, as our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] suggested,” Professor Prof. Dr. Kemal Memişoğlu said.

The virus cases in the city, Turkey’s largest with a population of 16 million, have been minimized, Memişoğlu said, adding that the residents should continue to comply with the rules to keep the infection at low levels.

Last week, Erdoğan announced a plan to a gradual return to normal life on a province-based approach starting in March.

Under the normalization scheme, provinces will be categorized as low, medium, high, and very high-risk based on infection and vaccination rates.

“We are gradually lifting curfews starting with weekend lockdowns, based on infection, vaccination and other criteria in provinces,” Erdoğan explained after a cabinet meeting.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also set the date to start the gradual normalization phase to March 1.

“We are working carefully on the normalization steps. The process will start with provincial public health councils dealing with four risk levels in line with Health Ministry criteria,” Koca wrote on Twitter on Feb. 20.

Koca earlier said that restrictions would be either eased or tightened depending on how provinces are categorized. Provinces will be assigned a color on a map indicating the risk level from blue (low risk) to red (very high-risk), he explained. Provinces with medium and high risk will be designated yellow and orange colors.

Provinces with 10 cases per 100,000 people will fall into the low-risk category while provinces with 11 to 35 cases will be classified as medium-risk. Those with 36 to 100 infections per 100,000 people will be categorized as high-risk and provinces with more than 100 cases will be marked as very high-risk.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  2. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

    Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

  5. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey
Recommended
Prosecutor launches investigation on HDP lawmakers

Prosecutor launches investigation on HDP lawmakers
Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister

Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister
Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council

Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council
Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends

Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends
Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries
WORLD Moscow court upholds prison term for Kremlin critic Navalny

Moscow court upholds prison term for Kremlin critic Navalny

A Moscow judge on Feb. 20 upheld a ruling to jail top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as he lost two court cases in one day and was headed for more than two years in a penal colony.
ECONOMY Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Turkey's traditional cologne exports tripled in 2020 thanks to its signature hand disinfectant, a powerful tool used by many to ward off the threat of coronavirus.
SPORTS Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Turkish football player Umut Bulut has broken all-time record for Turkish Süper Lig appearance with 504 matches.