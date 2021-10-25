Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington

ANKARA

Istanbul’s Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew has been hospitalized in the U.S. capital Washington DC.

Bartholomew arrived in the U.S. on Saturday on a 12-day visit that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden.

The patriarch was due to attend a church service in Washington but felt unwell after the long flight and his busy schedule since reaching the US capital, Greece-based AMNA news agency reported on Oct. 24.

Bartholomew, 81, was taken to the George Washington University Hospital, where he was advised rest and is being kept under observation, the press office of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said on Twitter.​​​​​​​