Istanbul officials issue demolition orders for iconic Bosphorus venues

Istanbul officials issue demolition orders for iconic Bosphorus venues

ISTANBUL
Istanbul officials issue demolition orders for iconic Bosphorus venues

Local authorities in the megacity of Istanbul have issued demolition orders for a number of illegal additions and modifications found on buildings along the Bosphorus coastline, including several iconic restaurants and hotels.

Among the properties targeted are well-known establishments such as Bebek Hotel, Baylan Patisserie, Bebek Fish Restaurant, Arnavutköy Fish Restaurant, Mandarin Hotel and Ottoman Hotel.

These venues were found to have breaches including unapproved floors and rooftop openings.

The municipality’s decision follows the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s investigations into unauthorized construction extending toward the waterfront, including illegal floors, terraces and facade renovations.

The ministry officials initiated the inquiry following complaints received by the regional council for the conservation of cultural property.

Inspections focused on Beşiktaş’s Bebek, Arnavutköy, Kuruçeşme and Ortaköy neighborhoods, covering the coastal stretch from Bebek Mosque toward the July 15 Martyrs Bridge.

Since the beginning of the year, expert teams have reviewed more than 100 properties, resulting in several cases referred for legal action due to unauthorized alterations.

Additionally, documentation was requested for scores of unregistered sites, and enforcement of previous rulings was sought for several others.

This thorough evaluation comes as a move to protect the cultural heritage and landscape of Istanbul’s Bosphorus shores.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

    Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

  2. US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

    US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

  3. Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

    Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

  4. UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

    UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

  5. Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

    Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again
Recommended
Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament
Turkish fishermen battle waves to deliver tuna to Aegean

Turkish fishermen battle waves to deliver tuna to Aegean
Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye

Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye
Sulcus in human brain named after renowned neurosurgeon Yaşargil

Sulcus in human brain named after renowned neurosurgeon Yaşargil
Türkiye swelters through one of hottest June in 55 years

Türkiye swelters through one of hottest June in 55 years
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support

Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support
WORLD US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

The United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine as it struggles to fend off a recent escalation in Russia’s drone and missile attacks, President Donald Trump and his chief diplomat said.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿