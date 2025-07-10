Istanbul officials issue demolition orders for iconic Bosphorus venues

ISTANBUL

Local authorities in the megacity of Istanbul have issued demolition orders for a number of illegal additions and modifications found on buildings along the Bosphorus coastline, including several iconic restaurants and hotels.

Among the properties targeted are well-known establishments such as Bebek Hotel, Baylan Patisserie, Bebek Fish Restaurant, Arnavutköy Fish Restaurant, Mandarin Hotel and Ottoman Hotel.

These venues were found to have breaches including unapproved floors and rooftop openings.

The municipality’s decision follows the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s investigations into unauthorized construction extending toward the waterfront, including illegal floors, terraces and facade renovations.

The ministry officials initiated the inquiry following complaints received by the regional council for the conservation of cultural property.

Inspections focused on Beşiktaş’s Bebek, Arnavutköy, Kuruçeşme and Ortaköy neighborhoods, covering the coastal stretch from Bebek Mosque toward the July 15 Martyrs Bridge.

Since the beginning of the year, expert teams have reviewed more than 100 properties, resulting in several cases referred for legal action due to unauthorized alterations.

Additionally, documentation was requested for scores of unregistered sites, and enforcement of previous rulings was sought for several others.

This thorough evaluation comes as a move to protect the cultural heritage and landscape of Istanbul’s Bosphorus shores.