Istanbul neighborhood keeps village life alive amid urban hustle

ISTANBUL

In the sprawling metropolis of Istanbul, some neighborhoods that were once villages offer residents a rare escape from the city’s relentless pace.

While maintaining traditional activities such as farming, animal husbandry and beekeeping, locals enjoy life free from the daily pressures of traffic congestion, air pollution and overcrowding.

Almost every house in Hüseyinli, a neighborhood in the Çekmeköy district with 250 households and a population of 850, boasts a garden and streets are dotted with chickens and geese. The area’s lush greenery provides a striking contrast to the dense, concrete neighborhoods of central Istanbul.

Some residents continue to cultivate the land, planting wheat, oats and corn, while others raise livestock, including cows, turkeys, geese and hens that produce blue eggs rich in nutrients.

Many harvest vegetables from their gardens or greenhouses and enjoy fresh, seasonal produce. Unlike most urban dwellers who rely on tap or bottled water, Hüeyinli locals draw from natural springs that flow from nearby forests.

Twice a week, the neighborhood bakery offers traditional Black Sea village breads made from natural wheat flour.

Headman İlhan Kılınç highlighted that families here sustain a rural lifestyle. “Some families sell milk to neighbors or factories to earn a living,” he said. “Our villagers, many of whom settled here from [the Black Sea city of] Trabzon 60 years ago, continue to bake village bread in stone ovens, a tradition we proudly maintain.”

He noted that the area’s easy access, lower seismic risk and clean air make it increasingly attractive, especially for families seeking a healthier lifestyle away from the city.

For residents like Selamet Kas, who moved to Hüseyinli 15 years ago, the neighborhood offers an unparalleled balance of rural and urban life. “I raise chickens and grow vegetables for our own needs,” Kas said. “The pace here is calm, the stress of the city is gone and life is truly like a village.”

Similarly, Fatma Yılmaz tends to her ten cows and produces milk, yoghurt and butter for her household.

Even those who occasionally visit central Istanbul return quickly. Kılınç explained, “People who experience the fresh air and harmony with nature here rarely want to leave. I moved from the city 15 years ago and wouldn’t go back unless necessary. Life here is peaceful, and the natural spring water sustains us reliably.”

Hüesyinli’s bakery owner, Erdal Civelek, added, “This isn’t Istanbul as people imagine it. It’s like living in a highland town. We are village children at heart,” he said.