Istanbul Music Festival postponed

ISTANBUL

The 48th Istanbul Music Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) and scheduled to take place between June 2 and June 25, has been postponed to the second half of September 2020 due to extraordinary circumstances created by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Held every June since 1973, the Istanbul Music Festival is aiming to present a qualified and rich program for music lovers this time in September. This year’s festival will be built around the theme “The Enlightened World of Beethoven,” with the aim of retaining the same content as much as possible on its new dates.

New dates for the festival and further details about the program will be announced on the festival’s website and social media accounts in June.

Tickets purchased for the festival will be valid for the new concert dates. The audience will have the right to refund or exchange their previously purchased tickets.

Detailed information about the refund, exchange or support process will be announced via e-mail and also on the İKSV and Istanbul Music Festival websites in June.