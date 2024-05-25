Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Municipality's new course empowers women drivers by teaching them tire changing and vehicle maintenance, encouraging gender equality in automotive skills.

Hundreds of women navigating Istanbul's traffic will now be able to change their own tires, thanks to a new course offered by the municipality. This initiative aims to empower women drivers by providing practical automotive skills traditionally attributed to men.

The tire changing and vehicle maintenance course, coordinated by the municipality’s suborganization on women and founded on the basis of gender equality, has garnered significant interest among women drivers. Conducted biweekly in groups of 15, the course equips participants with essential skills, allowing them to take charge of their vehicle's maintenance. The workshops span six hours, divided into four hours of theoretical instruction and two hours of hands-on practice.

Tire expert Özlem Aslan Kaki leads the course, teaching women about tire properties, usage, storage life and proper replacement techniques. Kaki also provided crucial safety tips, advising against changing just one tire on the same axle and warning against patching a tire more than four times.

"I have been driving since 1984 but never changed a tire until now. In emergencies, people would always help. This course has shown me that I can handle it myself." said Nebahat Ömeroğlu, a participant.

Lale Çokgezer, another attendee, expressed, "I've been driving since I was 18, but I never knew much about tires. I used to call my husband or ask passersby for help. It's great to learn and be independent."

