Istanbul mufti named head of top religious body

Istanbul mufti named head of top religious body

ANKARA
Istanbul mufti named head of top religious body

Istanbul mufti Safi Arpaguş has been appointed as the new head of Diyanet, Türkiye's top religious authority, according to a presidential decree published on Sept. 18 in the Official Gazette.

 

Arpaguş, 57, succeeds Ali Erbaş, who completed an eight-year term as head of the body.

 

Born in the northern city of Amasya in 1967, Arpaguş graduated from Marmara University’s Faculty of Theology in 1990 and has remained closely tied to the institution throughout his academic career.

 

He became a research assistant in the department of Sufism in 1992, earned his master’s degree in 1994, and completed his doctorate in 2001 with a thesis on the Islamic mystic Mevlana.

 

Arpaguş was promoted to professor in 2014 and has authored numerous works on Sufism. In 2021, he was appointed as Istanbul mufti while continuing to teach at Marmara University.

 

The Diyanet was established in 1924 by modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk as an institution affiliated with the prime ministry.

 

Its mission is to oversee Islamic practices in Türkiye, guide society on religious matters and manage places of worship.

 

Since July 2018, the institution has been attached to the presidency.

religious affairs, directorate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

    Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

  2. Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

    Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

  3. Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

    Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

  4. Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

    Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

    Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
Recommended
Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest
Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives
Özel to gather CHP lawmakers for post-convention strategy

Özel to gather CHP lawmakers for post-convention strategy
Türkiye critical actor in global affairs, says outgoing MI6 chief

Türkiye critical actor in global affairs, says outgoing MI6 chief
Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation app by 2026

Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation app by 2026
Türkiye extends benefits to wildfire volunteers

Türkiye extends benefits to wildfire volunteers
WORLD Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
ECONOMY IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿