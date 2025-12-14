At least 10 dead, 12 injured in Australian beach shooting

SYDNEY
At least 10 people were killed and 12 others injured in a Sunday mass shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, the police said, according to public outlet the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Police confirmed to ABC that 10 people died in the shooting at Bondi Beach, including one of the shooters and nine victims. Twelve others were injured, including several police officers who were responding to the scene.

An ABC reporter who spoke with authorities earlier confirmed multiple fatalities and said that the threat is no longer active, with two suspects now in custody.

"Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area," New South Wales police said on US social media company X amid reports of an exclusion zone.

According to authorities, there is still a bomb threat in the area, and they are currently working to deactivate what they have identified as an improvised explosive device (IED).

The shooting reportedly occurred at the northern end of Bondi Beach, near or at Bondi Park Playground, on the first day of Hanukkah (Chanukah), the eight-day Jewish festival of lights. A Chanukah by the Sea event was scheduled to be held at the playground.

New South Wales Ambulance transported 16 patients to various hospitals, though their conditions are unknown. Over 25 emergency resources, including medical teams, ambulances, helicopters, and special operations units, were dispatched to the scene.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement: "The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing."

"We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed,” he added.

Following the shooting, footage emerged on social media of a man grabbing one of the gunmen as he fired on civilians.

The man then wrestles the gun out of the attacker's hand, before pointing the weapon at the assailant who backs away.

Local outlet 7News identified him as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, a fruit seller, and reported he had suffered two gunshot wounds.

The outlet spoke to a man called Mustapha who said he was his cousin.

"He's in hospital and we don't know exactly what's going on inside," he said.

"We do hope he will be fine. He's a hero 100 percent," he said.

Online, Ahmed was feted for his bravery and lifesaving quick thinking.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also hailed him and others as "heroes."

Authorities said the gunmen killed 11 and wounded many more in what police described as a "terrorist" attack targeting the Jewish community.

 

