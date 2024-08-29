Istanbul metrobus accident kills passenger, injures 38

ISTANBUL

A collision between two metrobuses in Istanbul resulted in the death of one passenger on Aug. 29, while 38 others sustained injuries, with two in critical condition.

A metrobus veered out of control and collided with an oncoming metrobus in the Küçükçekmece district at 8:48 a.m.

The force of the impact caused the metrobus to swerve into the barriers, trapping two people beneath it.

The accident led to shattered windows and significant damage to the front and interior sections of the metrobuses.

Küçükçekmece Mayor Kemal Çebi confirmed that one person died after emergency responders carried him to the hospital without disclosing the victim's identity, while noting that the injured were receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Istanbul Governor’s Office stated that the rear of the metrobus veered off course, possibly due to excessive speed, though the exact cause has yet to be determined.

In connection with the incident, two drivers and a supervisor have been detained.

Local media reports noted that the driver, who was supposed to merge onto the main road, continued along the bus lane.

Upon noticing a construction vehicle at the last moment, the driver attempted a sudden brake, which proved insufficient. As a result, the driver swerved to the right, striking another metrobus head-on in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, unscathed passengers attempted to reach the nearby stations on foot, as the metrobus lane was closed to traffic. After the vehicles were removed from the scene with the help of tow trucks, services in both directions resumed shortly thereafter.